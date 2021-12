WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) – Congressional leaders announced that The Honorable Robert J. Dole will lie in state in the United States Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, December 9. A formal arrival and departure ceremony will be held on Thursday.

Dole died Sunday morning at the age of 98. During his lifetime, the Kansas native served with distinction in the United States Army during World War II and was awarded two Purple Hearts for his valor. He then went on to represent the people of Kansas for four terms in the U.S. House and more than four terms in the U.S. Senate, where he led the Senate Republican Conference for more than a decade. Dole was a leading advocate for service members, veterans and military families, and inspired millions with his leadership on behalf of Americans with disabilities.