DIY: Cinnamon Candles

Today’s #DIY might be one of my favorites thus far! As you may know I love holidays so much and I think one thing that is something so special about each season are the scents and aromas associated with each one! For #Fall I think most people think of pumpkin spice or really anything pumpkin. Today I made a quick craft that will bring the delicious smell of cinnamon to your home!

These candles are very easy to make and will transform any room they are placed in. To get started you will need the following:

Candles – any size and any scent – I used vanilla

Cinnamon stick the same height as your candle

Rubber bands

Decorative ribbon of any fall color

Scissors

There are three easy steps to make this cinnamon stick wrapped candles. The first step is to put your rubber bands around the candle. Next, slip the cinnamon sticks under the rubber band, covering the entire circumference of the candle and finally, cover the rubber band with your ribbon. If you can believe it that is all you will need. Please let me know if you make these at home! I would love to see your creations!