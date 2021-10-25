DIY: Decorative TP Pumpkins

Looking to add some fall décor to your home or even looking for a fun gift to make for a loved one or family friend? Check out these very easy to assemble fabric pumpkins! To get started you will need the following materials:

Fabric in 18in x 18 in

1 roll of toilet paper

cinnamon sticks

twine or a pipe cleaner

The steps are as simple as placing the roll of toilet paper in the center of the fabric and tucking the fabric into the center of the roll. Work your way around the entire roll and once finished place the cinnamon sticks in the center. top it all off with a piece of twine, leaf or pipe clear.

