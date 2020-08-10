DIY: Flower Box Decor

DIY Flower Crafts for your Garden or Herb Box

Today’s DIY segment was a learning process for me! I was encouraged to try a new craft using bottle caps and turning them into garden décor. While I really like the final result, it took me a couple tries to get it down. First off you will need skewers, bottle caps, spray paint in at least two colors, hot glue, and a hot glue gun. To make these flower box decorations you will start with gluing two skewers together to make a thick surface to glue your bottle caps to. Next, you will lay out the bottle caps in your desired flower size. I did one small one consisting of five petals and two large ones consisting of six pedals each. You will spray paint the petals. Next you will use your coordinating color to spray the center of each flower. After they dry you will glue the bottle caps together to make your flower. You really could just stop here and have a cute flower to glue onto a picture frame or onto a piece of furniture to coordinate with a children’s room décor, but we are making garden box or flower box decorations so we will glue it to the skewers next. The gluing is the difficult part in this so be careful and very mindful of the flower shape as you glue and mold it together. Once you feel like you have it glued onto the skewers you can place it in a flower pot, herb box or even in the ground if you prefer! Let me know if you give these a try. The best part about this easy to do DIY is that you can coordinate the colors to match any season or your favorite team! I found all the materials at Hobby Lobby, send me a photo of you give this DIY a try!