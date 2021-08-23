DIY: Hubbards Arts Center Open House

The Hubbard Arts Center, which is ran by the Derby Recreation Commission, is having their open house on August 28th from 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. They will have free hot dogs and snow cones, along with many other activities all free of charge. They will also have a sing-off where contestants can win a spot in an event that takes place in October. Derby Recreation commission will also have their fall registration start on Monday, August 30 where all their classes will be available to sign-up for both kids and adults. If you’d like more information, check out their website!
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.