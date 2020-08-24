DIY: Print Art

I was so excited when I learned about this DIY! Laine Pike, Art Instructor welcomed us into her craft classroom and workshop inside The Hubbard Arts Center at The Derby Rec to share with me one of her MANY talents, Print Art. Upon meeting Laine we spoke through all the different art projects she completes with children and immediately I could tell she was so passionate about sharing her creative mind and artistic talents with others to hopefully ignite a desire to create.

Today she was patient enough to walk me through how to make my very own print art project. The steps were fairly easy, other than the free hand drawing … not my strength, but so fun! Laine then shared how we begin the transfer process by using a think piece of Styrofoam to trace over my artwork. Once the Styrofoam had my artwork imprinted fairly clearly, we took it over to the paint! We put paint on a flat plastic tray to prepare for the transfer and then using our brayer painted the Styrofoam artwork ensuring a generous amount of paint was on the Styrofoam. Lastly, we put our Styrofoam full of paint onto our card stock and press firmly with a kitchen spoon across the entire piece of card stock evenly spreading the paint onto our final project.

This process was so fun to watch unfold and was really quite easy to do. Laine mentioned the importance of the Styrofoam and the brayer which are both purchasable at craft stores. Also, the paint needs to be water soluble. Swing by your local craft store to pick up all these items and give it a try at home! I would love to see what you create!