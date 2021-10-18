DIY: Tuffy Rays PYO Cookies

Our #DIY has gotten pretty cool lately and this week has actually turned into a #PYO. Tiffany Grover, Founder and Owner of Tuffy Rays Bake Shop joined us for a tasty #DIY she calls a #PYO, Paint Your Own Cookie!

Tiffany is a super talented baker and creative mind that is known for her customs cookies and sweet treats. She is truly an artist with a big heart and ability to create delicious edible art! Today she joined me in the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Wichita to share her new Paint Your Own Cookie Kits! She is a genius and included every item your littles will need to decorate with edible paint, their very own cookies, that yes she made fresh, herself! The kit include a cookie, stencils, paint brush, and edible paint in many different colors.

We had some fun and painted our won cookies today and even adults proved we could have some fun with these PYO Cookie Kits. Check out Tuffy Rays on Facebook or Instagram for your won kits or custom cookies!