DIY: Under the Sea Graham Crackers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This do-it-yourself project is fun for the family and tasty.

Supplies

Graham crackers

Goldfish crackers

White frosting

Blue food dye

Red sprinkles

Green sprinkles

White round sprinkles

Mix some blue dye in the white frosting to make blue frosting.

Spread the blue frosting on most of one side of a graham cracker.

Place some goldfish crackers on the frosting.

Place the white round sprinkles above the fish to look like bubbles.

Place crumbs from a crushed graham cracker on the bottom of the blue frosting to look like sand at the bottom of the ocean.

Use the red and green sprinkles to create sea plants on the floor of the ocean.