This recipe is so easy we didn't even have to leave the studio to prepare it. I made a vanilla protein yogurt parfait and it really only takes a few steps. Today the theme is vanilla, so all of the ingredients have a vanilla flavor or enhance the vanilla flavor.

This dish is healthy yet tastes like a sweet treat, so its a win - win! The ingredients include: vanilla whey protein powder, non-fat vanilla yogurt, vanilla bean flavored granola, one banana and vanilla extract. The steps are quite simple: start with mashing one banana, add vanilla yogurt, add vanilla extract and add one big scoop of vanilla flavored protein powder. Mix all together until mostly smooth.