Dodge City Days Special Events

Today we hung out in Dodge City and learned all the amazing events that go on during Dodge City Days! One of the largest events in Western Kansas, Dodge City Days is the second largest community festival in Kansas! Today we spoke with John Bogner, President of Dodge City Days Committee. We were at the Band Shell because this year the festival is the 140th anniversary of the Dodge City Cowboy Band! The theme this year is Strike Up The Band to honor the band. DCD means a lot to John. He has been the President of the Committee for 12 years now, and his family has been involved for his entire life. His roots are buried in DC; his grandfather and father are both heavily involved and he is proud to be as well. Dodge City Days is 10 days of for sure fun. When asked to describe it John started with the Thursday kickoff party. Then he mentioned the weekend with barbeque contest state contest. Next, the Rodeo Round Up Rodeo 43rd year. This is always one of the top rodeos in the US and includes giveaways of thousands of dollars to the participants. John mentioned a must have this year are the T- shirts and pins! They are a big deal this year so be sure to grab some, they will make for great keepsakes. Visit: www.dodgecitydays.org for the full schedule!
