For the first time Josh joins me in the kitchen and we made one of my favorite recipes, BBQ Chicken Roll Ups! To start grab your ingredients: • 1 pizza crust • 2 c shredded rotisserie chicken • 1 ½ c your favorite barbeque sauce • 1 c shredded cheese • 1 c finely chopped onion • ¼ c parsley

These steps are pretty easy: 1) Pre heat oven to 425 degrees 2) Roll out pizza crust into rectangle 3) Spread the ingredients in this order: BBQ sauce, cheese, chicken, onions 4) Roll it up longways and cut into 1 inch slices. 5) Bake face up for 15 minutes