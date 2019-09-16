Dodge City Raceway

Executive director Katy Guthrie shared the activities and exhibits available at Garden City Arts. The Beautiful art is on display daily, but there are monthly art exhibits featuring local and regional artist. Art programming for community and schools districts come out to events every year. Monthly programming for community members are great for beginners! They provide opportunity for you to learn painting, sculpting, drawing, etc. Everything from expert to novice/beginner classes are offered. It’s a relaxed environment and welcoming for the whole family. One of the biggest events happening this fall is the November Day of Dead Festival. It is a fun festival that aims to celebrate the Hispanic holiday in Garden City as people are also celebrating it across the world. The parade this year with be special, plus there are many different opportunities to participate in everything from creating art, enjoying live music, hands on activities, and of course food and fun for the family. Come celebrate on Main Street and the park both will be full of arts! Visit http://gardencityarts.org/ for more information on the events or classes offered.