Recently I sat down with Tommie Estes, the general manager of the Dodge City Raceway. Tommie used to race and actually chose racing over going to college! Tommie says the raceway is one of the nicest racing facilities in the United States! The World of Outlaws show is coming to the Raceway on September 20 and 21. They are sprint cars with over 900 horsepower engines and weigh about 1300 pounds. On Saturday, the 21st they will be having a rib cookoff to go with the races! If you want to find out more information you can visit their website at: https://www.dodgecityraceway.com.
