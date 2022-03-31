Meet Trent Landreth, a 24-year-old illustrator, and El Dorado, KS native who inspires people across the country to love others for who they are and to always love themselves in a big way.

Trent has motivated and encouraged millions across the world with his social media presence and willingness to share his talents and humor through beautiful illustrations. Trent lives with autism and uses illustrations to communicate. He makes people smile, laugh, feel love, and above all he encourages them to love themselves.

Trent has appeared on live television programs across the US and at the drop of a hat can draw just about anything requested of him. His illustrations can be seen by visiting his website, drawingsbytrent.com These illustrations tell a story without speaking or writing a word. That is how Trent’s first book was created. Trent’s parents Andrea and Corey enlisted the help of Jefferson Knapp to write the stories Trent was telling through his illustrations. The book is so perfectly titled Drawn To Be You and sends a message of loving yourself and one another for who they are.

Trent, Andrea, Corey, and Jefferson are kicking off Autism Awareness Month with a book signing Sunday, April 3rd from 3pm – 5pm at the El Dorado Civic Center. If you are able to attend, you will have the chance to meet Trent, enjoy refreshments and share a smile. If you can not attend the event, you can still purchase a book and view Trent’s beautiful drawings by visiting drawingsbytrent.com