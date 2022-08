The Garden City Art Gallery has been working to get art in the hands of public all summer long and they will be doing the same on Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

It’s their Drop-By Art event where you can stop by the Garden City Art Gallery and pick up your set of art for you or your kids.

They will continue this into the fall so make sure you like them on Facebook to keep up to date on all their events!