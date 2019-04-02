Duluth Trading Company

There is a new store in Wichita that carries workwear that works as hard as you! Work wear solutions are what Duluth Trading Co is known for, also their humorous commercials, maybe you’ve seen them! For years, hardworking men and women have turned to Duluth for innovative solutions to problems they face day in and day out on the job. Now Duluth fans can find all that gear ready and waiting right in their neighborhood. Duluth Trading Stores boast enough space to showcase innovative and problem-solving men’s and women’s workwear. Plus they carry ingenious tools, gadgets, organizers, apothecary and specialty gear you need to get the job done.

