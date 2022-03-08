If you ask Ebony Clemmons-Ajibolade what her title is, she will tell you “Evergy Senior Economic Development Manager“. While that is true, it merely scrapes the surface as to what all Ebony actually does for the community of Wichita and the state of Kansas.

Ebony is a born and raised Wichitan and is proud of her Wichita roots. On a daily basis, she strives to strengthen the economic sector of our community. Ebony has a decade of experience building positive community relations and strategic partnerships throughout the State of Kansas. Her relentless pursuit of developing our community’s economic infrastructure has presented many opportunities for Ebony to also strengthen and give back to her community in other ways.

Whether you catch her pouring into young piano players while teaching lessons or leading engaging conversation on the Wichita Business Accelator Podcast in an effort to support small business owners in the local entrepreneurial community, she is always playing the role of supporting and lifting up others. Our community is lucky to have such a strong, community-focused professional.

Find the Wichita Business Accelerator Podcast on any streaming platform or visit wichitachamber.org to hear the newest episodes.