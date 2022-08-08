Glenn Keller, the Vice President of the Ellis Chamber of Commerce joined us to share some of the fun things happening in Ellis, KS. Sure, the town of Ellis is known for its kind and welcoming people, but there are also many places to explore in the community that has brought attention to the town as of late.

Some of the features that have been popular among tourists are the Walter P. Chrysler Boyhood Home, Railroad Museum, and Bukovina Museum. If you’re looking to get outside and get active, there is a nine-hole grass green golf course and a beautiful campground nestled along the banks of Big Creek Lake. Shady Parks, a swimming pool is a fun place to make a stop and there are several fenced ball diamonds, sand volleyball pits, horseshoe pits, outdoor basketball courts, tennis courts, and a Frisbee golf course all close to the walking trail.

To learn more or to plan a visit to Ellis, visit their Facebook Page, City of Ellis or their website.