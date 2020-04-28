Emily Johnson: Maize South Dance Team

I had the opportunity to speak with Emily Johnson, the head dance team coach at Maize South high school. Emily’s main job right now is to figure out how to coach the team without being able to meet in person. With the help of her graduating seniors and upperclassman, Emily has done a fantastic job of going through virtual tryouts and now moving into the virtual practice/meetings portion of the offseason. As you will hear in the segment, Emily discusses the challenges and opportunities of doing the offseason program virtually. It can’t be easy being a coach right now, so we thank Emily for her dedication to her team and adapting to the changing circumstances!