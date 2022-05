This week is National EMS Week and we started off the show by thanking them for all that they do and how much they sacrifice for us.

We also talked about a kids camp put on by the Butler County EMS that will take place June 23 and 24.

They are looking for kids between 5th and 7th grade and they will learn about CPR, water rescuing and so much more. Registration ends May 20 so reach out to them now if your child is interested!