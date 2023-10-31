Our partners at the Plastic Surgery Center in Wichita want to help assist you on your weight loss journey! The crew has several options to help you lose the weight and keep it off.
Call today to set up a consultation!
by: Bri Smith
Posted:
Updated:
by: Bri Smith
Posted:
Updated:
Our partners at the Plastic Surgery Center in Wichita want to help assist you on your weight loss journey! The crew has several options to help you lose the weight and keep it off.
Call today to set up a consultation!
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.