Good Day Kansas strives to feature local businesses impacting the communities across Kansas. Today is no different. I met with Gaylyn McGregor Director of Wealth Management at Equity Bank. Equity Bank is a local business with a regional reach headquartered in Wichita. Equity Bank is a four billion dollar institution publicly traded and serving Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas.
Trust and Wealth Management is a subsidiary of Equity Bank and offers private banking, investment management trust and financial planning. Gaylyn shared at Equity Bank they are most proud that client relationships are at the forefront of their daily priorities. I also met with Chris Miskimins who shared as a private banker his focus is on customer relationships and getting to know what their clients value. Chris shared Equity Bank remembers they work with clients money and therefore find what is important to the client and caters programs with clients in mind. A perfect example is this quarters program naming Equity Bank the official Bank of Pets. This is a program where Equity Bank donates $25 to Beauties and Beasts when a new account is opened. This can be a referral from a current client or a brand new client, either way Equity Bank is committed to giving back to the community and supporting the local rescue. Please visit www.equitybank.com call 1-888-733-5041or email customerservice@equitybank.com for more information.
