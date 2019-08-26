Every Mile Of Life With Midway Motors: Ford Test Drive

Today we spent some time at the Midway Motors McPherson location. Katie Anderson shared a fun way to learn about some pretty cool cars and also support the local school system. For something this special Midway Motors has partnered with Ford for the Ford Drive For Your School event. This is a program that allows community members to come in and test drive a Ford car and learn about each make and model and in return Ford will donate $20 to the school system. That’s right: get behind the wheel of a Ford, give it a test drive, and boom: Ford will donate $20 to the school. This program happens at different school sanctioned events, the first one is at the high school sports Fall preview. At this event the new Ford Ranger among other models will be available to test drive. If you’re interested in learning about a new car now is the best time, you can do so and help out the local school district in your community. Come in and support the schools! Visit the Midway Motors Facebook page for details such as location and times of these awesome community events!
