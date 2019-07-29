Every Mile of Life With Midway Motors: Storm Tracker 3

Good Day Kansas and KSN are so excited to be partnering with Midway Motors. We bring you weekly Every Mile of Life segments, but there is another huge piece of the partnership we want to share with you today! The Storm Tracker 3. Midway Motors donated a brand new Chevy Suburban and KSN has converted it into a mobile weather unit! Corey Hoover and I were thrilled to have a special guest on Good Day Kansas, Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, join us to take a deeper dive into the incredible new part of the KSN weather team and its capabilities. As Lisa began to show all the features, she highlighted the suburban is easy to drive which she is so grateful for! In the front seat is the same lap top the KSN weather team uses in the weather center. Storm Tracker 3 is also a mobile GOS system which has the same tools and user interfaces as Lisa, Ronelle, TJ and Taylor would use to track anything from a light rain to a dangerous storm. On top of the suburban is the camera that can spin 360 degrees to record any and all severe weather. There are also lights that can keep the roads visible for first responders in storms. In the back there is a TV monitor that can be used to share the forecast when out in the community at festivals or on tours. It was used heavily during our #KSNSummerRoadTrip. Corey was blown away by the amount of equipment and the capability Storm Tracker 3 boasts. Be on the lookout for Storm Tracker 3!