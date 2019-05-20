Every Mile Of Life with Midway Motors: Summer Road Trip

The kids are almost out of school and that means it’s almost summer! Are you planning a summer road trip? I caught up with Clint Thomas, Service Manager at Midway Motors, to go over the Summer Road Trip checklist. I am always concerned with my vehicle’s air-conditioning during summer months. Clint shared that there many more things you should check before hitting the road. Clint shared you can do some inspecting at home. The professionals should take a look at your vehicle for a thorough inspection. Midway Motors offers a summer road trip checklist check-up at all their locations. When a car comes in for this, one of the many checks is on the Freon levels. Another is the condenser. While your car is in for service they will pull off all tires, check pads, rotors and also check the brake lines for rust. There are a couple quick at home checks to ensure the tires are good. The first is as easy as placing a penny in-between the tread. If you can see over Lincoln’s head it’s time for a new tire! Wiper blades are essential while on the road, replace them if they’re torn. Clint popped the hood to show other tests that the pros run at Midway Motors. Under the hood check the washer fluid, brake fluid, and engine oil. Also, check the antifreeze. Clint shared it is also important to check the battery. Often times they go bad in the heat, doesn’t sound like something we want while on vacation! Good news, you can stop in to any of the Midway Motors and have many of these services and fluid top offs done for free!

