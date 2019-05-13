Good Day Kansas Header Image

Good Day Kansas

Every Mile of Life With Midway Motors: Trucks

Good Day Kansas

by: Jillian Carroll

Posted: / Updated:

On today’s Every Mile of Life segment with Midway Motors I had the chance to sit down (in the tailgate of a really cool pick up truck) with Sales Manager Jayme Hoover to learn a little bit about how the team at Midway learns their customer’s needs. Jayme shared the sales and service team take time to listen to their customers and learn exactly what their individual needs are. Next, they share options to meet the needs of their customers at any mile of life they are looking to adventure into. We also tested out one of the features on another pick up, the Ram 1500, a pick up truck that has added storage plus a reverse camera that allows for a seamless boat hook up! For a girl that hasn’t gone fishing since third grade Girls Scouts training helped hooking this truck easy for me and I got the job done on my first attempt! The service and sales teams at Midway Motors are incredibly experienced, accommodating and prepared to meet you and your family at any mile of life.

For more information click here. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Kansas Sidebar Host

Jillian Carroll

Good Day Kansas Social Sidebar

Facebook Twitter Instagram

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.