Every Mile of Life With Midway Motors: Trucks

On today’s Every Mile of Life segment with Midway Motors I had the chance to sit down (in the tailgate of a really cool pick up truck) with Sales Manager Jayme Hoover to learn a little bit about how the team at Midway learns their customer’s needs. Jayme shared the sales and service team take time to listen to their customers and learn exactly what their individual needs are. Next, they share options to meet the needs of their customers at any mile of life they are looking to adventure into. We also tested out one of the features on another pick up, the Ram 1500, a pick up truck that has added storage plus a reverse camera that allows for a seamless boat hook up! For a girl that hasn’t gone fishing since third grade Girls Scouts training helped hooking this truck easy for me and I got the job done on my first attempt! The service and sales teams at Midway Motors are incredibly experienced, accommodating and prepared to meet you and your family at any mile of life.

For more information click here.