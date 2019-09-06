Exotic Pets Wichita

One of our most popular segments, our Secrets Spots segment has a new sponsor: The Historic Wolf Hotel in Ellinwood. I had the chance to meet the owner, Chris McCord and hear about his passion for this historic landmark. The venue has gone through so much growth but Chris and his team continue to pay close attention to maintaining the charm of the building originally erected in 1894. John Wolf opened the hotel as an addition to the Delmonico Hotel which previously resided just north of Sunflower Bank, where today we find the Wolf Hotel. John Wolf’s addition added several more hotel rooms, a new lobby, interestingly enough an underground shopping area, and the Bank of Ellinwood. The underground shopping area was linked the underground tunnel which allowed foot traffic to cross under Main St. Today Chris enjoys sharing the rich history and the vintage charm the Historic Wolf Hotel boasts, from the underground speakeasy to the dining room there is so much character and nostalgia within the walls of the old hotel. Visitors come from all over the US for weekend get always or week long stays to learn about the history and stories of Barton County and the unique antiques housed in The Historic Wolf Hotel. We highly recommend you visiting and touring or even staying at The Historic Wolf Hotel! For information or to book your stay visit: http://www.historicwolfhotel.com/about-us.html