Today’s furry friends segment featured animals that were anything but furry! We met everything from a bearded dragon to a 75lb snake when we spent time with Exotic Pets Wichita. I had a chance to meet Thor with Exotic Pets and from the moment I walked into the store I knew this was going to be anything but a “regular” segment. Exotic Pets is a Pet Store in Wichita that specializes in Reptiles, Amphibians, and Insects. Thor shared that Exotic Pets is a great resource to receive education on any type of animal that you are looking to become an owner of. Thor and the Exotic Pets team travel to different schools to showcase their reptiles, amphibians and insects to educate children and hope to make them a little bit more comfortable around them. I could’ve used one of those sessions as the animals definitely had me anxious. Exotic Pets also offers classes in their store to teach feeding and care techniques. Exotic Pets are the experts in all things exotic animals; they provide any and all dietary and housing needs for your exotic pets. If you’re interested in learning more about any of the animals seen today or taking a class visit https://exoticpetswichita.com/ for more information.
