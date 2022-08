Kansas Originals in Wilson is a non-profit organization located between Hays and Topeka that sells all local and handmade goods from our state.

They have a little bit of everything for someone to look for including food, crafts, clothing and even wine from Salina for someone to buy.

They have goods made from someone as old at 87 and one of their vendors is as young as 17 that make and produce for them to sell.

Check out their website for more info!