Wichita East High School student Cami Abraham is shining bright in many local feature films, plays and quickly gaining lots of attention as she continues to wow crowds at popular venues such as Riverfront Stadium and more!

Cami Abraham makes her MTWichita debut as Dorothy Gale. She is a Wichita native and will begin her senior year of high school at Wichita East High. She was recently invited to perform in Los Angeles in a cabaret directed by Bruce Kimmel, Grammy nominated CD producer. Her previous credits include Wichita East High’s Mamma Mia! and MTKC’s Camp Rock.

Tickets are available now at mtw.org