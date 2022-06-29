Chuck Lohf wears many hats, all of which boast major style. By day Chuck designs intricate digital elements as a creative graphic design artist. In his free time, Chuck can be found playing the guitar or enjoying live music with his wife, he also designs and builds custom guitars and is the talent behind Chucker Guitars.

Chuck refers to himself as “self-learned” and is very open about the evolution of his talents. He did not receive formal training or education from professionals. He simply started building and continued to learn what worked and what didn’t. When we visited he shared many examples of versions from his early years and its obvious the evolution has come a long way.

Today Chuck is confident in his abilities and finds he does improve with every guitar he makes. When I asked Chuck if he had a favorite or one that is was most proud of her answered ‘it’s always the last one I made’ Part of what makes Chuck so special is he prefers to hand-deliver the guitar he built to its new owner. Check out Chucker Guitars on Facebook for more information.