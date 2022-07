The Inman Museum has some of the coolest history that they have preserved including this Farmstead that is set from the 1800’s and shows you how life used to be.

There are so many differences between now and then and the Inman Museum aims to teach us what those are and how we have learned so much since that time.

Make sure you check out their website for more information about the Inman Museum and the other neat things you can see while you are there.