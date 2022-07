If you’re looking to have a good time and listen to some great music while benefiting local athletes, the Red Dirt and Diamonds event is just for you.

It’s a benefit concert for the Buhler Crusader Baseball Team with the proceeds going to help in many different ways for the kids.

Also, part of the money will help the Jones Family out of Nickerson that were injured in a vehicle accident this summer.

Check out their website to learn how to get tickets!