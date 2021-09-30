Fall Festival at Blood Orchard

Although Blood Orchard is known for the delicious freshly grown peaches they are quickly growing a following and fan base for their South Side Food Truck Rally events that happen every month.

At Blood Orchards, the Blood Family is passionate about keeping things local. They believe that local produce and fresh Kansas produce is the best. That is why they only sell produce that they grow, nothing else. You can find fields of pumpkins, rows of apples tress and what seems like acres of peach trees all on the Blood Orchard property located in South Wichita at the intersection of 63rd St South and South Broadway.

The Fall Festival, Saturday Oct. 2 kicks off at 9 a.m. and will go all day long! The Blood Family loves when families and kiddos come out and explore the orchards.

There are tractor rides, a corn maze and plenty of vintage shopping in their own boutique, reBorn Boutique and Marketplace at Blood Orchard. Arrive anytime from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and you will get to try the yummy food from three different food trucks. There is always a great crowd and fun to be had out at Blood Orchard. Swing by the Fall Fest and bring the kids!

For more information please check them out on Facebook at reBorn Boutique and Marketplace at Blood Orchard.