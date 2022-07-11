It’s time for the popular Farm to Fork event, including the tour and dinner. This unique event has evolved into a multi-day event for the family to learn the impact of farmers on our community and of course enjoy an evening of delicious food and celebration of the community we call home.

Tickets are available for each portion separately or save with a full day pass. The tour is now taken in luxury air-conditioned buses starting at Fulton Valley Farms. Lunch will be available for those on the tour at Grace Hill Winery prepared by Chef “Louis” Farrel Foreman, owner of Louis Rose Hill Cafe. The bus will make stops at a handful of locations, and include a few VIP stops with Renata’s Garden where we’ll enjoy a Pasture Picnic catered by Joel & Laurie Bruce of Bruce’s Bullseye Farms .

The Mixer/Dinner is held at Fulton Valley Farms and will include access to vendors like musician Kyle Killgore. Participants will enjoy wine from Grace Hill Winery, beer from Walnut River Brewing Company, hard cider from Meadowlark Farm, and coffee from Alchemy Coffee Werks. Then get ready to experience the Bounty of Butler Feast prepared by the Butler Community College students in the Butler Hospitality and Culinary Arts program of the Redler Culinary Institute under the direction of Chef Luis Pena, Chef Alicia Peña, and Chef Scott Peggie. This is an experience you don’t want to miss! This event is a fundraiser for Agriculture in the Classroom sponsored by the Farmers and Ranchers of Butler County Farm Bureau Association.

Visit the Farm To Fork and So Much More Facebook Page for more information and to purchase your tickets now!