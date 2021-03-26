Fashion Forward Friday With Grey Boutique: Easter Clothes

Spring has sprung and Lesa at Grey Boutique has different looks for you to enjoy during this sun filled season.

Whether you are looking for an Easter outfit or heading out to a girls brunch this spring Lesa has a variety of ways to look cute, feel great and enjoy the sunshine this spring. Both Lesa and I wore dress with a special flow to each of them. The movement compliments any body type and will make your next outdoor spring event more enjoyable.

Other looks to be spotted wearing this spring are the off the shoulder sundress and any maxi dress paired with a cropped jean jacket. All of these looks and piece can be found at Grey Boutique. Follow them on social media to see their whole collection and stop in to try on any of these adorable looks for you next spring outing. Also shop online at greyboutique.com