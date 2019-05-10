Good Day Kansas Header Image

Fashion Forward Friday With Moxie Boutique: Classic Solids

by: Jillian Carroll

In today’s Fashion Forward Friday with Moxie Boutique Pattie shared the importance of building your wardrobe around classic solid colors. The first look featured a beautiful bold green tank paired with a really great fitted jean. The Kelly green hue is popular this spring but will also be transitional and be able to be worn in the fall.  This top is adorable with a longer hem in the back which gives you movement while you walk. You can be paired with a blazer or even white pants or shorts. Next up the chambray blue color is classic and is universally flattering. This romper is so playful and perfect for spring. The navy blue one piece jumpsuit we saw last was definitely my favorite! Pattie has shared with us in the past navy is the “black” of spring and summer and it is perfect on this stunning jumpsuit. This was such a great segment o keep in mind the importance and the ease of use of classic solid colors. Pattie described my pink light weight knit sweater as 80’s inspired, which I loved! We all know fashion always repeats itself, right?

