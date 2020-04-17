Fashion Forward Friday With Moxie Boutique: Day And Night Looks

Its Friday … and although we are staying at home Friday is always a great day because we get to check in with Pattie at Moxie! This was a tough one to do virtually just because I always enjoy feel Pattie’s energy and passion for fashion when I get to see her every other week. However, we did have the chance to talk through some of the new looks she has in the store and as usual she is perfectly timing her outfits. Today we spoke about day to night outfits and pieces that can be added to your wardrobe and make many different looks, almost like a few outfits in one. We started off course with summer day looks because we are all dying to get back outside and enjoy the sun. She showcased everything from shorts with a light sweater to a fun dress with a denim crop and event a cute jean a t – super easy and super classy. Next she had the summer night looks when we know the temps drop a bit, I can’t wait to get my hands on one of these cute hoodies to stay comfy and cute in! Be sure to shop Moxie online! www.moxiesassandclass.com