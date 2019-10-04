Fashion Forward Friday With Moxie Boutique: Fall Jackets

Pattie at Moxie has the cutest looks for you no matter the season. On today’s segment Pattie shares with us a short waterfall jacket which comes in a little more and is very flattering. It is faux suede in Olive which is hot for fall. The red denim jacket is an absolute staple for your wardrobe as Pattie explained it brightens your face and allows for a little bit of fun. The next jacket is my favorite, it is a really cool take on the simple bomber jacket. The sleeves are sheer with floral design. This is a burgundy color but you can compliment it with many different shades. Pattie is wearing the boyfriend cut which is over-sized, very comfortable and soft. My blazer has a really cute detail on the ruched sleeve to add a little something fun. Pop in and find the perfect jacket for this fall weather! Also tune in to their online fashion shows on Facebook and Instagram or visit them at K-96 and Greenwhich.
