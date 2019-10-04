Fashion Forward Friday With Moxie Boutique: Fall Jackets

One of my favorite parts of my job is meeting people like today's guests, Hazel Stabler and Jennifer Weight. Both women are Kansans utilizing their talents and passions to impact their community. The ladies shared with me a project they’re working on and the event they’re bringing to Wichita. It's called the ICT Native Gala and it will be a night to remember. This evening will include a silent and live auction, a fashion show with local models showcasing Hazel’s Buffalo Run line which is part of her Buffalo Hunt Camp brand. She recently returned from New York Fashion week where she represented Kansas showcasing 20 pieces at the international fashion show. All of the pieces in the Buffalo Run line are Native inspired as she takes such pride in her heritage and keeps that as the forefront of her inspiration and ambition to share her talents. Hazel is a Native Kansan with a big heart for using her talents to give back. That is why she and Jennifer are so excited for this event. Jennifer, her husband and daughter started this notion with a simple fundraiser and it has since grown into a unique opportunity to enhance local youth cultural educational programs. This year Hazel and Jennifer are supporting an incredibly important cause: missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. This will be the first national event of its kind and is set to be incredibly impactful. An event this impactful will require community support, and Jennifer and Hazel are so grateful for many groups who will be attending. The list of supporters donating their time and talents include: Terry Tsotigh's The Redmen band will be performing. Elaine Miles, best known for her role as Marilyn Whirlwind in the television series Northern Exposure and local celebrity, Jody Klein will be co emceeing the event. Pete Sands, "Pete" on Paramount Network series Yellowstone will be appearing and presenting on Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women during the fashion show. Tickets are still available, please visit www.ictnativegala.com for more information.