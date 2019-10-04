Breaking News
Authorities apprehend man in chase west of Towanda

Fashion Forward Friday With Moxie Boutique: Fall Jackets

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pattie at Moxie has the cutest looks for you no matter the season. On today’s segment Pattie shares with us a short waterfall jacket which comes in a little more and is very flattering. It is faux suede in Olive which is hot for fall. The red denim jacket is an absolute staple for your wardrobe as Pattie explained it brightens your face and allows for a little bit of fun. The next jacket is my favorite, it is a really cool take on the simple bomber jacket. The sleeves are sheer with floral design. This is a burgundy color but you can compliment it with many different shades. Pattie is wearing the boyfriend cut which is over-sized, very comfortable and soft. My blazer has a really cute detail on the ruched sleeve to add a little something fun. Pop in and find the perfect jacket for this fall weather! Also tune in to their online fashion shows on Facebook and Instagram or visit them at K-96 and Greenwhich.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.