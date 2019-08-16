Fashion Forward Friday With Moxie Boutique: Fall Trends

Fall is almost here and school has started so we are ready for pieces that will keep us looking fashionable this Fall. The first dress is super cute and has one of the most flattering prints: vertical stripes. It looks adorable with booties or even over the knee boots! The two side slits toward the lower leg on the dress allow for easy movement, which is always appreciated.

Fall equals football right? Mandy is rocking a cute camo t-shirt with a gold football right on the front! I LOVE this and I know I will be rocking it while watching my Chiefs this Fall. Dories flannel dress had a little country vibe but the cute was so flirty! She had short booties on but also this would be adorable with some country cowboy boots. My look was super fun. It was very comfortable and I feel like I could accessorize it so many different ways. I had the denim jacket which I love but I also would put a fun cardigan with it or boots for fall. Pattie is rocking on of falls trends the off the shoulder sweater. She paired it with black leggings for an easy put together look! Find all of these looks and many more at Moxie! Visit https://moxiesassandclass.com/ for more information.