Fashion Forward Friday With Moxie Boutique: Green Envy

We were green with envy today while at Moxie when Pattie shared many different hues of green. Mandy our residential red head rocked the emerald green top and looked amazing! She complimented her outfit with gold jewelry. The second look was Ashley wearing a few different shades of the fall color. She had traditional camo over a deep olive top. Ashley loved the hood on this jacket and the warmth it provided! It’s rare to find a cute and warm coat! We love when fashion meets functionality! Courtney joined us and rocked a green blouse under a fun duster like this kimono. This can be tied in the front or just worn flowing. Her cami has lace that brings us back to the 90s. There are many different green looks at Moxie, stop in and see them all or visit Moxie on social media!

