Fashion Forward Friday With Moxie Boutique: Market Finds

Pattie and the Moxie crew just got back from Vegas Market so she was eager to show off the new findings! To start we saw Brandy looking absolutely gorgeous in the soft pink with grey leopard sweater. This is as soft as a baby blanket and so lightweight and of course it is a popular trend: animal print. Another fun look is a bit sassy and edgy, so of course Dorie is modeling it. The pink camo off the shoulder sweater she is rocking has a fun cutout in the back. This long-sleeved sweater is lightweight so can be worn late summer into fall. Wearing an over-sized chunky cardigan in leopard is Heidi. This is a hot trend this fall, we will see it all over! My leopard jacket is a must have this fall! Pattie always knows how to pick my faves.

Pattie is known for supporting other women and she is showing us an example of she does that in the Babes Supporting Babes t-shirt she and another female business owner collaborated to make. They go on sale today and encourage women to purchase to not only share the message but also 10% of the proceeds will go to Dress For Success Wichita and will support woman who need assistance entering the work force. You can purchase the shirt online visit Moxie’s Facebook page for all the details!

