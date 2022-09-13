If you can believe it Diana has owned K Lane’s Boutique for 30 years! She has consistently provided clothes that bring compliments to her customers and a genuine passion to ensure her customers feel great in their clothes! For 30 years K Lanes has had consistent customers that depend on them for the up-to-the-minute fashion and accessories. and K Lanes never disappoints.

Diana shared her thoughts on maintaining her business for over 30 years and for her appreciation for her staff and customers. The K Lanes Crew is known for throwing celebrations and this one is bound to be epic! Swing by the boutique Sept 22nd – Sept 24th for some fun fashion and great sales! ALso follow K lanes Boutique on social media for fashion inspo! This is a huge month for the K Lanes Boutique Family.