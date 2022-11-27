We’re shaking things up this week and joining our friends at K. Lanes for a Fashion Forward Sunday! Tawnya and Celide show us how to custom create our own bags this holiday season.

You can choose from many different straps and purse options, with the ability to switch out your bag to match your outfit! This fun project is perfect if you’re wanting to give a unique gift to a friend or add to your own purse collection.

For more information about store inventory, hours and deals, visit the K. Lanes Facebook page!