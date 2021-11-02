Fashion Forward Tuesday: K. Lanes Boutique – It’s Sweater Weather!

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Whether you like it or not the weather is changing! Time to get those sweaters out from the back of the closets … ORRRRR you could just pop on over to K Lanes Boutique and check out these warm cozy and cute sweaters in store for the fall and winter seasons!

Tawnya shared some beautiful colored warm sweaters that will have you excited about “Sweater Weather” She always does such a great job of paring them with matching t shirts will fun on-theme sayings/graphics. The cardigans sweaters are my favorite to keep around the station as it is always cold inside! But also they are great for layering and the colors allow for different looks. These become staple items around the fall and winter season.

Check out the K Lanes Boutique Facebook and Instagram pages for fun outfit inspo and of course shop their entire collection at k-lanes.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.