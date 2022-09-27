Say it with me: It’s time for “Sweater Weather“We had a ton of fun hanging out with the ladies at K Lanes Boutique as we continue to transition to fall and show different fashion trends to help bring the coveted fall weather our way.

Tawnya shared a few different fun and unique sweaters in store now that not only can make an outfit, but they can add to complete looks and some that are even convertible and versatile enough to be worn a handful of different ways.

The sweater I wore had fun cutouts in the shoulder. Tawnya was a fun, full-length cardigan in a warm sweater fabric and Celide wore a sweater with a detachable neck. All the sweaters shown here are available for purchase both online and in-store! Stop in to say hello to the ladies and don’t forget to follow them on social media for fun fall fashion inspo!