K Lanes Boutique, located off Tyler & Kellogg in West Wichita, offers up-to-the-minute fashion trends in-store and online, but they also value things like comfortability, quality of fabrics, and functionality. Today Owner, Diana shared how much she loves finding brands that meet all of the above, fresh fashion, that are wearable, and that make you feel good on a daily basis.

The Multiples Brand is one of Diana’s favorites because of the versatility, comfortability, and bold colors and prints found across their entire line. Some things that set it apart from other brands are details and add on that just make wearing it feel fun. The quality materials are sustainable and everything from the pants to the lightweight sweaters is comfortable and professional enough to wear to work. Shop online with K Lanes or swing by to feel the great fabrics and try on the pieces for yourself!

For more information visit K-Lanes.com and don’t forget to follow them on social media, @shopklanes