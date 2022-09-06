Once Labor Day passes most of us are ready for Fall Fashion! Today at K Lanes Boutique we had the chance to see the new fall arrivals from a tried and true brand, Tribal.

The entire team at K Lanes Boutique loves this brand and that is a testament to the variety of pieces styles, comfortability, and versatility in every piece. The brand fits any shape and always provides a little bit of extra confidence with its stretch and flattering fits. I loved the fun sweater I got to wear and also was a big fan of the lightweight top Tawnya had on. Celide modeled a couple of different looks for us and was able to have some fun with some of the piecs.

To shop Tribal at K lanes Boutique simply visit their website, www.k-lanes.com check out their social media for specific pieces @shopkalnes or stop in the boutique and say hi to Tawnya!