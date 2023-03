Did you hear the big news? Our friends at K. Lanes are closing their doors after more than thirty years of business. And of course, they’re going out in style with a huge sale!

Diana Schmidt opened the boutique several decades ago and has decided to step away and spend more time with her family. But the shop will be open for a couple more months with new inventory arriving every week!

Make sure to stay up to date with current sales and inventory on the K. Lanes Facebook page!