Fashion Forward Tuesday With K Lanes: Backyard Event Outfits

K Lanes is known for providing clothes that get you compliments and today they are focusing on outfits for all of the upcoming outdoor event to close out the summer and kick off fall. Tawnya shared today differ looks that will turn heads at any outdoor event. We all know events are staying outdoors for the foreseeable future so check out these different looks for your next outdoor wedding, backyard barbecue or block party. They range from short dresses to longer and some even have pockets! As also stop in to see Tawnya and the girls or visit www.k-lanes.com to shop the entire collection. Tawnya also shared that personal shopping hours are now available! Reach out for details — tell them I sent ya!
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.