Fashion Forward Tuesday with K Lanes Boutique: Athleisure Wear

We all know the saying “if you look good you feel good, you feel good you do good“, right? Well I firmly believe that is true! When I like my outfit I definitely have more fun whether I am at the gym, running errands, at a social event or even at work. Today at K Lanes Boutique Tawnya shared some fun athleisure looks that will have us feeling good and looking better!

Tawnya and I had similar soft leggings on but the patterns were wildly different. Nicole also showed off a fun look with leggings that come with a matching sports bra or complimentary racer back tanks or long sleeved top. The whole line is so comfortable and full of really cute patterns and colors. These pieces are all great for a workout or just feeling put together while running errands or stopping by appointments. These are available online however I absolutely recommend stopping in to K Lanes Boutique to feel the high quality material. It is thick and stays in place, but is also very soft. Get a preview on their Facebook or Instagram pages.