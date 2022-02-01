Hanging out at K Lanes Boutique we always find on-trend fashions and complete looks for any occasion. Today we had a chance to hear from Celide about a new initiative they have stated to help ensure you are selecting the right type of jeans for your body type and occasion.

K Lanes University will air on the K Lanes Boutique Facebook Page with the goal in mind of helping you understand how different fits of jeans will fit your body type. You can tune in and learn what styles are in store and what body types they will flatter the most. In order to really get the true fit for you on your body you’ll gave to stop in but they are doing a great job of using women of all shapes and sizes to show how best to wear jeans.

Check out K Lanes University on the K Lanes Facebook Page and of course on the website and Instagram Page.